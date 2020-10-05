Following her return at Sunday's "Takeover: 31" event, Ember Moon took to Twitter today and said RAW and SmackDown were good for her, but WWE NXT is where it's at.

"@wwenxt Sometimes to move forward you must go back! Red and blue were good but my heart and soul has always bled black and yellow," Moon wrote.

Takeover saw Moon revealed as the mystery former champion that has been teased for the past few weeks. After NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai retained over Candice LeRae, Toni Storm appeared on the big screen and announce that she is coming to the main NXT brand from NXT UK, and has her eyes on the title. Moon then made her return and removed her motorcycle helmet for the big reveal.

Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas was one of the main named speculated on in the weeks leading up to the mystery Superstar reveal. Moon acknowledged that in her first tweet after returning last night.

She wrote, "If you #BOlieve ... anything can happen!"

Above is post-match video of McKenzie Mitchell catching up with Moon backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

"All you need to know is Ember Moon is NXT, baby," Moon said.

You can click here for comments from Shirai and backstage news on her post-Takeover plans. Stay tuned for updates on Moon, Storm and Shirai, and plans for the NXT women's division. You can see a new Twitter exchange between Moon and Shirai below, along with the related tweets:

Hahahah that's cute! See you soon ?? https://t.co/u3oer98owq — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) October 5, 2020

If you #BOlieve ... anything can happen! https://t.co/NOg71p5UU8 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) October 5, 2020