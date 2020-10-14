An interview with Ember Moon has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that Moon will speak about her return to NXT in an exclusive sit-down interview on tonight's show.

Moon returned at "Takeover: 31" after weeks of teaser vignettes, to confront NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. She then made her in-ring return last week, teaming with Rhea Ripley to defeat Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

In more news for tonight's episode, announcer Wade Barrett noted on Twitter that there will be a Halloween Havoc update on tonight's show. The special Havoc-themed edition of NXT will air on October 28 with Shotzi Blackheart as the host.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Ember Moon gives an exclusive interview

* Update on Halloween Havoc

* More on the return of Toni Storm

* Damian Priest defends the NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis

* Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to name new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango