WWE has announced that Ember Moon will be kicking off tomorrow's episode of NXT.

Ember Moon made her NXT return at Sunday's TakeOver 31.

She revealed herself as the person behind the recent mysterious vignettes and stared down NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai after Shirai's defense against Candice LeRae.

WWE also announced Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa for tomorrow.

