During this week's episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about Halloween Havoc 1993. On the show, he also talked about Shawn Michaels becoming available that year for WCW to bring in from WWE. Bischoff mentioned how much interest the company had in Michaels and why they never ended up bringing him in.

"None," Bischoff said regarding interest in bringing Shawn Michaels to WCW. "Shawn had a reputation as being difficult to work with and a little bit like Chris Jericho: a prima donna. When you reach a certain level of success, there's a tendency to become prima donna-esc and I think that was Shawn Michaels reputation. I don't remember anybody even suggesting for a minute to bring Shawn in."

"I like Shawn Michaels. We get along just fine and I have a ton of respect for him. I think Shawn would say during this period of time he was distracted by bad habits and probably wasn't at the top of his game mentally or emotionally. WCW in 1993 didn't have a lot of cash laying around. WCW was broken in 1993, we were coming off of a lot of transitions and I hadn't gotten my feet underneath me yet. There was nobody that was willing to throw a lot of money at anybody at that point."

Bischoff continued on to mention a comment made by Bret Hart where he said that year all of the guys in WCW are "all obviously drug users." He said he wasn't surprised by the comment and that Hart is always negative.

"Typical of Bret Hart then and now," Bischoff said. "If Bret doesn't have somebody to bury, criticize or blame, he can't really have much of a conversation. It didn't resonate with me. I think partially because I don't know, WWE, Vince McMahon, federal court, indicted, drug distribution?

"I think Bret was probably trying to clear the smoke in his own room and creating it in somebody else's. That's just Bret. I don't mean to say anything bad about anybody, but Bret tends to be a whiny bi***. It is what it is."

Bischoff also talked about seeing Bret recently and what their conversation was like. He said Hart can't let anything go and hasn't changed since 1993.

"Last time I saw Bret I said I'm going to take the high road, and he continues to just rehash all his negative nonsense and burying people," Bischoff said. "It doesn't make me angry, that's just Bret. Whether he's burying Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Bill Goldberg, he's just a negative miserable guy. That's how he goes through his daily life. He was doing it in 1993 and he's still doing it today."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.