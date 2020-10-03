During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE currently using virtual fans at their shows in the form of the ThunderDome. Bischoff said he really likes what WWE has done given the circumstances, and he appreciates their effort.



"I think it's amazing what WWE has achieved with regard to the ThunderDome," Bischoff said. "You know the old saying making chicken salad out of chicken sh**? It's not even close here. What WWE has been able to accomplish from a production point of view is nothing short of amazing in my opinion. In a way, I'm not surprised.



"I could not be possibly more impressed with what WWE has done. It's never going to replace the tangible energy like a live crowd brings to wrestling. It's just impossible, but there's no way you can get any closer to what the WWE has done."



Bischoff also continued to talk about some of the criticism WWE has received over The ThunderDome. He said he can't understand why fans would be critical and doesn't see how they could have done something better during this pandemic.



"It's true, but what are you going to do?" Bischoff said. "What's the alternative? You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. There's always going to be j**koffs that criticize you no matter what you do. For those of you that are disenchanted, be patient, be grateful for what you are getting. For people too critical, guess what, f***nut? Going into a restaurant isn't the same either. What are you going to do?



"Look at the amount of money that WWE is investing into trying and attempting to do the best they can in the ThunderDome. I don't know how you can criticize that unless you're a piece of s**t that just criticizes everything."



Bischoff went on to talk about WWE being rumored to be looking to move to an outdoor venue soon during this pandemic. He said he actually would prefer The ThunderDome to an outside show because he believes the social distancing and restrictions would ruin the noise of the crowd and the energy.



"If WWE is producing outdoors and putting enough people into a venue that you feel that energy, then I think it's a good thing," Bischoff said. "My fear is that, for whatever reason, if they have to social distance and keep everybody apart, I think the outdoor venue may provide less energy than the ThunderDome.



"I almost forget that this is an accommodation," Bischoff continued to mention. "It's almost there enough for me to forget why I'm looking at what I'm looking at, which is a good thing. When I'm watching Smackdown, I forget for just a moment that I'm watching a solution to a problem because the energy is just so good."



According to Inside the Ropes, WWE talent have been told about tentative plans to "start travelling again" once WWE's contract with the Amway Center in Orlando expires. Talent have been told not to make any travel plans and the contract is said to expire on October 31st.

