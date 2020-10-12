Eva Marie is reportedly returning to WWE soon.

There's no official word on when Eva is set to return, but Cultaholic reports that the return may be imminent. It was noted that we could see the former WWE Divas Search competitor and Total Divas cast member return as soon as tonight's RAW episode, featuring the end of the 2020 WWE Draft.

We noted back in September how Eva spoke with Reel Talker's Jim Alexander and commented on her WWE experience, and how The McMahon Family took a chance on her. She said WWE will always be her #1.

"WWE is always my number one," she said. "My family. They are everything. Vince, Hunter, Stephanie, they took a chance on me, as a nobody at all. They gave me opportunities to possibly become a superstar."

Eva also said she has some unfinished business in WWE, during that interview.

"I am just so thankful to that company and feel I have some unfinished business (if you know what I'm saying). I have no problem and see myself coming back to WWE. Stirring it up a little bit," she said of a potential return.

Eva first joined WWE in 2013 for Total Divas and the Divas Search, but left the company in August 2017 to focus on other interests outside of the company. She has done some acting and reality TV work since then, and has also launched her own fashion brands, among other projects. Eva also launched a podcast in 2018, The Natalie Eva Marie Show. She has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part, but it was recently revealed at this link that she has a new pro wrestling show with NowThis coming out.

Stay tuned for more on Eva's possible WWE return.