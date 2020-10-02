As Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported on Thursday, WWE will be taking control of talents' Twitch accounts in four weeks. This includes talent with accounts under their real names. WWE will own those accounts, however talent will receive a percentage of the revenue, which counts against their downside guarantees.

WWE is also having talent sign agreements to turn over their Cameo accounts. Below are some of the key points from the agreement sent to talent:

* Talent affirm that WWE is their authorized representative

* Talent authorize Cameo to make all payments and any other compensations to WWE

* Cameo will not be made a party in any dispute between the talent and WWE

* The authorization can be cancelled at any time only if the account is cancelled.

As previously reported, Vince McMahon issued an edict instructing talent that they can no longer engage with third parties. The company later clarified the edict, stating that talent could maintain Twitch and YouTube accounts under their real names, however they would still need to inform the company of those accounts. As of this writing, WWE is only taking ownership of Twitch and Cameo accounts.

As noted, McMahon sent an email to talent this week reminding them that they have until today to sever any unauthorized business relationships with third parties. It was noted that talent who fail to comply could be fined, suspended or terminated.