Cagefighter will be available on demand this Friday, October 9. The film features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as wrestling superstar, Randy Stone. You can check out the official trailer in the video above.

Five-time MMA champ Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani), finds himself facing his toughest opponent when promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) matches him up against Stone. UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Luke Rockhold also appear in the movie.

Below, Wrestling Inc. has an exclusive clip of Stone getting heated during a press conference, leading to a brawl between the two fighters. Please note: it does include graphic language.

The film can be pre-ordered either on Vudu, or through Fandango Now.

You can also check out additional photos of the film and the official poster below!

Exclusive: Jon Moxley gets heated during a press conference in the upcoming film @CagefighterMov. Cagefighter releases on demand this Friday! (Note: Clip is NSFW). pic.twitter.com/AC5ej0Xmrg — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 6, 2020



