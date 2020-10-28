Despite the recent COVID-19 "outbreak of sorts" at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, there will be fans in attendance for tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special.

There had been some speculation on if fans would be allowed at tonight's tapings after the recent COVID-19 situation, which we reported on earlier at this link. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com has confirmed with WWE that fans will be able to attend as previously planned, if they passed their required COVID-19 tests.

There's no word yet on how many fans will be at tonight's taping, but they originally planned for 100 fans. The fans who were scheduled to attend the show were tested in Winter Park, Florida on Tuesday, as a part of their regular weekly testing to attend.

There's still no confirmation on how the COVID-19 situation will impact creative plans for tonight's Halloween Havoc show. As noted, Performance Center attendees were asked on Friday to quarantine for two weeks due to contact tracing, whether they tested positive or negative for the virus.

Stay tuned for more on the latest coronavirus situation in WWE, and be sure to join us for live Halloween Havoc coverage at 8pm ET.