WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor is currently suffering from a broken jaw in two places.

Balor took to Twitter this afternoon and announced the injury, and attached an x-ray photo with his tweet. He also noted that the "full story" will be revealed on tonight's NXT episode.

"Broken jaw in two places. Still the CHAMPION. Full story tonight on @WWENXT @USA_Network @btsportwwe," he wrote.

There's no word yet on how much time Balor will miss from the ring, but the usual recovery time for a broken jaw is 4-6 weeks.

Triple H announced after Sunday's "Takeover: 31" main event, which saw Balor retain over Kyle O'Reilly, that Balor was taken to a local hospital for x-rays on his jaw. WWE then announced that Balor was receiving CAT scans at the hospital, to check for potential facial fractures. It was also announced that O'Reilly suffered several broken teeth, and was being evaluated for further injuries.

Below is his full tweet: