WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly may have been hurt in the main event of tonight's "Takeover: 31" event, which saw Balor retain his title.

Triple H noted during tonight's post-Takeover media call that Balor was on his way to a local hospital to get x-rays of his jaw done. Triple H didn't elaborate but he noted that they needed the x-rays to "see what's going on there" with Balor.

Balor was selling an apparent jaw injury after the match, and was bleeding from his mouth.

O'Reilly also bled from his mouth during the Takeover main event, long before Balor did. Triple H noted in his post-Takeover call that O'Reilly was also being checked out by WWE medics.

There's no word yet on the severity of the potential injuries. Stay tuned for updates on Balor and O'Reilly, and more coming out of the 31st Takeover event.