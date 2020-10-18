- Above is a first look at 30 Days of The Deadman, which is a month long celebration of The Undertaker, beginning on October 25 on the WWE Network. The celebration look back at Taker's long career featuring interviews with Taker, and numerous other WWE Superstars.

- Now that the WWE Draft is complete, WWE is asking fans who they'd like to see challenge for titles on SmackDown and RAW. You can check out the options below:

Congratulations, you're the #SmackDown GM! ?? ?? First order of business, who should face our champions?

It's time for YOU to be in charge of #WWERaw!



Make your picks!

- WWE The Day Of: Clash of Champions 2020 is out now on the WWE Network. Below are clips of Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy getting ready for their big Ladder Match at the PPV.