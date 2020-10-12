While the season three renewal for ViceTV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series has not been officially announced, producers are currently working on the next season.

Producers recently filmed interviews with family members of the late Grizzly Smith for an episode on Grizzly and his children - Sam Houston, Rockin' Robin, and WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, according to PWInsider.

Eric Bischoff recently revealed on his 83 Weeks podcast that he was interviewed for "Dark Side" episodes on the late Brian Pillman, and the joint WCW - New Japan "Collision in Korea" event that was held in North Korea in April 1995.

The "Collision in Korea" episode is one of the primary topics that show creators Evan Hunsey and Jason Eisner had wanted to produce for the third season.

It was announced earlier this year after season two wrapped that "Dark Side of the Ring" is now the best-performing series in the history of ViceTV. The first two seasons are now available for streaming on Hulu.

There's no word yet on when the third season will premiere, but we will keep you updated.