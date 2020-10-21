Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows [real name John Condrone] died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, according to posts on his Facebook page. Maryville resident Condrone was also a Dove & Grammy-nominated ASCAP songwriter with long running stints with touring bluegrass groups Tranquility Express and The Roane State Boys.

Condrone, who was close to 60, had been fighting the virus since late September. According to The Daily Times, Condrone had been on ventilator support since September 28.

Condrone began his wrestling career for Southeastern Championship Wrestling where he faced off against performers such as The Mongolian Stomper, Big John Studd, Blackjack Mulligan, Terry Taylor, Kevin Sullivan, Hector Guerrero, and Dick Murdoch. He also had title matches against World Champions Ric Flair and "Crazy" Luke Graham. He held victories over notable names such as Abdullah the Butcher and Stomper.

Johnny also had brief stints in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic, NWA, WCW, WWF, ECW, AWA, Smoky Mountain, Continental, Tennessee Mountain, AAWA and several other organizations. Besides Johnny Meadows, Condrone portrayed several other wrestling characters including The Paradise City Rockers (with Joey Cazana), The Dream Team (with Don Lucas), The Crusiers (with Terry Bronson), The Stingers (NWA/WCW henchmen for Ric Flair against Sting, Brian Pillman & others), The Red Rocker, and The Italian Stallion.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of John Condrone.