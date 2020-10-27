Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush will be making his UWN Primetime Live debut next Tuesday.

As of this writing, United Pro Wrestling Network hasn't announced his opponent yet.

Rush did comment about his upcoming Primetime Live debut.

He tweeted, "See you next week @unitedwrestling. Who's going to #FeelTheRush? Butterfly emoji. @FiteTV"

"Primetime Live" is United Wrestling Network and NWA's weekly PPV series that is available on watch on FITE.

Below is the current card for next week:

* Fred Rosser vs. Karl Fredericks (UWN World Title Tournament Match)

* Davey Boy Smith JR. vs. Mike Bennett (UWN World Title Tournament Match)

* Eric Redbeard vs. Watts (UWN World Title Tournament Match)

* Heather Storm in action.

* Lio Rush debuts