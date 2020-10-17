While current AEW star Lance Archer was in WWE in 2010, he and former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) were a tag team known as The Gatecrashers.

Earlier this evening, Archer was doing a Q&A and one fan asked about a possible Gatecrashers reunion.

The fan wrote, #ama Gatecrashers reunion with @Myers_Wrestling when?"

Archer's answer was, "In Rasslin. Ya never say never."

Hours after Lance Archer's reply, Brian Myers replied that AEW President Tony Khan knows where to find him.

His full tweet was the following, "@TonyKhan knows where to find me. ??"

Brian Myers was released from WWE back in April due to the company-wide cuts brought on by the coronavirus. In July, he returned to Impact Wrestling. His return match was an Open Challenge loss to then Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards.

Below you can see their interaction:

