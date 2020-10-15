Former wXw Champion Karsten Beck passed away this morning at the age of 33. Beck had battled brain cancer for years, according to the German promotion's statement.

"Karsten Pitann aka Karsten Beck has passed away this morning after battling brain cancer for years," wXw announced. "We say farewell to a Hall of Famer wrestler, a Unified World Wrestling champion, a World Triangle League winner, our director of sports, our colleague, our companion, our friend. We wish Karsten's family and Ruth, those who have walked along Karsten until the very end, all the strength in the world. We miss you, Karsten."

Debuting back in 2006, Beck wrestled until 2016 where he then became an on-screen authority figure and wXw's Director of Sports, after his diagnosis. Beck had planned to return to the ring in 2017, but couldn't do so once doctors found the tumor was growing again during a routine checkup.

Beck was inducted into the wXw Hall of Fame in 2017.