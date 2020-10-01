- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, the go-home show for Sunday's NXT "Takeover: 31" event.

- WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has once again trolled fans with the reveal of his "big announcement" on Twitter. We noted last month how Brisco released a troll video instead of an announcement, just days after he was released from WWE following 36 years with the company. He had been furloughed back in April due to the COVID-19 cuts, but was released altogether last month.

Brisco postponed his announcement last Wednesday due to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, but he's back today with another video, which you can see below. Brisco, who has jokingly teased working with AEW, thanked his "old friend" Tony for getting his team to start producing Brisco's videos with some graphics and other editing, and then plugged his pages on Pro Wrestling Tees and Cameo. Brisco was about to make the "big announcement" again, and announce where he's taking his talents, but he was cut off by WCW Nitro audio of Tony Schiavone giving a plug for "next week," indicating that the Brisco troll videos will continue.

You waited patiently, and now here it is!#BriscosBigAnnouncement!!



Thank you Tony for making this happen!



PLEASE RETWEET & SPREAD MY HUGE NEWS!!!! pic.twitter.com/AKClBewOUt — Gerald BRISCO ????? (@Fgbrisco) October 1, 2020

- As noted earlier today at this link, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been ranked #2 on the Forbes list of the World's Most Influential CMOs (Chief Marketing Officers). She took to Twitter this afternoon and said she's blown away by the ranking.

She wrote, "Blown away to be named @Forbes #2 Worl''s Most #InfluentialCMOs of 2020 alongside so many leaders that I admire & respect! Grateful for all who use their platforms to create lasting impact! Thank you @Sprinklr, @LinkedIn, @Forbes & everyone at @WWE!"

Stephanie ranked #2 under Phil Schiller, who is the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for Apple. You can see her full tweet below: