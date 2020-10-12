Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Footage from August of last year is shown when Hangman Page asked The Young Bucks to corner him in his AEW World Title Match against Chris Jericho. They couldn't do it because of their own Ladder Match and then have to help produce the show. Page seemed dejected, but said it was no problem.

* Colt Cabana (still looking like Michael Nakazawa) heads into the EVP room, Kenny Omega is there. Omega says Nakazawa's mask makes his voice sound funny. Omega tells him to sit closer and asks him to get on his knees. Cabana isn't sure he wants to do this, then Omega shoves a bottle of quick tan in his mouth and yells about how white his legs look like! Cabana sprays his legs, Omega doesn't know why he's so freaked out.

* Matt and Nick vlog on their way into the building for Dynamite. Matt and Nick talk about who they'd like to double superkick. Alex Marvez sees them and Justin Roberts tells him to run. Roberts then "kicks" himself in the head so Matt and Nick don't do it. They said they like Justin and weren't planning on doing anything.

* Alex Abrahantes, Santana, and Ortiz with the latest "Speaking Spanglish" featuring words you can't say at work. Ortiz ends up being kidnapped by John Silver and Alex Reynolds, they leave him tied up and head off. Santana finally finds him and unties him. They bicker a bit before Ortiz leaves. Alex returns to end the segment, but tries out some of the Dark Order Kool-Aid.

* The BTE Championship will be awarded to the winner of the 12-Man Gator Golf Tournament. Matt and Nick go first as they attempt to put the ball in the gator's mouth in the fewest shots. Matt advances in the tournament.

* Tipsy Page and Brandon Cutler stand in a truck bed and launch watermelons and pumpkins out of it. Page then falls out of the bed. Cut to them walking around with Page wearing a pumpkin on his head. Cutler then brings up The Young Bucks again, Page doesn't want to hear it. Page says Cutler should enjoy his friendship with Matt and Nick while he still can. He then says not to mention it to him again.

* Best Friends play their Gator Golf game, Trent picks up the win.

* Leva Bates is happy to see Frankie Kazarian, and marks the occasion by singing "Jump" by Van Halen. Kazarian does his "Do ya?!" bit. Christopher Daniels walks in says he hasn't heard that in forever, Kazarian doesn't know what he's talking about.

* Matt Hardy shows Matt and Nick how to watch a TV properly while backstage. Obviously making fun of how WWE has its stars watch TV.

* Evil Uno looks for Brodie Lee, he comes into the Dark Order hangout and finds Stu Grayson until a pile of furniture. Evil asks what happens and Grayson says "she's crazy," referring to Anna Jay. Evil says he'll go and talk to Anna to sort things out. The camera pans over and she's just sitting in the room. Uno asks Anna if she can go two weeks without being mean to Grayson. Uno heads out to find Brodie. Anna tells Grayson she'll be nice for two weeks, then shoves him over a table.

* Cutler goes to talk with The Young Bucks about Hangman. They don't want to hear it. Cutler says says they need to listen to him and one conversation would fix things! Brandon says he's been hanging out a lot with Page, and he always talks about Matt and Nick. Cutler brings up how Page can't get over how the Bucks didn't second him for his title match. Matt says it's not a big deal, they only second one person (Kenny). Cutler says it's about being friends a supporting them. He then mentions his big match against Peter Avalon and wants them out there for him, in his corner. Matt says if this is so important to Cutler then they'll be there. Cutler thanks them and heads off. Nick then tells Matt to just message Page. We see a text going to Page about wanting to talk, forgetting about this year, and how he's one of their best friends. They send it. Page's phone is still sitting out in the parking lot in the pumpkin that he was wearing earlier.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds play Gator Golf. Silver pick up the victory.

* Evil Uno says this is a terrible week after Lee lost the TNT Title. The guys try to think of ways to cheer up Lee. An angered Lee eventually walks in, and barks at everyone, asking where they were during his match. He tells Silver he can stay, but kicks everyone else out.

* We see someone get Page's phone and they text Matt and Nick back. "F--- off, Matt. Our friendship is over. Never speak to me again." Matt shows Nick the messages. Nick shakes his head and walks off, Matt slams the phone down.