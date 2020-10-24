Heath was injured during tonight's "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

As seen in the video below, Heath eliminated Acey Romero, then turned around and took a kick to the midsection area from Brian Myers, which may have been when he was hurt. Heath was able to eliminate Myers, but then stayed down on the mat for a few minutes shortly after. He made his way to the corner and talked with a referee as the match continued.

Heath ended up being in the final four, along with Rhino, Sami Callihan, and James Storm. Rhino won the match, which not only got Rhino a future title shot opportunity, but Heath now has a full-time contract with Impact.

After the match, Heath left to receive medical attention, showing a picture on social media.

"This sucks...I'm sorry to everyone," Heath wrote. "But big thanks to @Rhyno313 @IMPACTWRESTLING #BFG2020"

Stay tuned for updated on Heath's condition.