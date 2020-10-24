It was announced on tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are returning.
The champions will be decided at Impact's next PPV, Hard to Kill, on January 16. No other details were given on how the champions will be decided. The titles were previously deactivated in June of 2013.
