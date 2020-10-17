Impact star Taya Valkyrie shared last night on social media that she suffered second-degree burns.

Taya revealed that she lit a candle and it "burned like a torch," charring her window and wall. While trying to put the fire out, she suffered second-degree burns on her hands and face.

The former Knockouts Champion tweeted, "Warning! I was sent an influencer package by @LilysSweets, I love their chocolate. Today I lit a candle they sent me. It burned like a torch, charred our window and wall and I just suffered 2nd-degree burns on both hands and my face trying to put it out. UN F'N REAL!"

Her husband WWE star John Morrison also commented about the incident.

He tweeted, "Got to wonder what they put in their products if they are making candles that burn like propane torches. I just threw away all the @LilysSweets in the house. Ours is not the only home that's lit their candle that burns like a tiki torch. Be careful with Lily's."

Taya did share an update today on her Twitter account, showing a video of her blistered hands.

Below are their tweets:

