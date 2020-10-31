Impact Wrestling announced yesterday on October 30 that they will be doing an Impact Plus only event in November.

The event is Turning Point and will be on Saturday, November 14.

The promotion tweeted, "BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event Turning Point will take place on Saturday, November 14th! #TurningPoint"

In the past, other Impact Plus only events included Code Red with the main event Tommy Dreamer vs. Sami Callihan and Bash at the Brewery.

Impact Plus is $7.99 a month. A 30-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Below is their announcement: