We begin the show with Moose confronting Scott D'Amore about what EC3 did to his TNA Heavyweight Championship last week. EC3 pops up on the screen, showing that he still has the title. Moose says he has an idea where he might be and exits off the screen.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne officially welcome us to Impact! We kick things off with a three-way Knockouts tag team match!

Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz talk a little smack to the other teams right after the bell rings. Nevaeh and Rosemary are distracted at first, but they start their match fast with a standing switch. Rosemary smashes Nevaeh face-first into the top turnbuckle before tagging Taya Valkyrie in. Valkyrie lands a hard elbow before rolling Nevaeh up with a Northern Suplex. Nevaeh gets her shoulders up at 2. Nevaeh heads over to her corner to grab a tag from Havok. Havok and Nevaeh come together with a double clothesline. Valkyrie slaps and chops her out from Havok's control. Havok and Valkyrie take their brawl over to Hogan and Steelz's corner. Hogan comes in with a 360 low dropkick. Hogan does not get the pin on Valkyrie. Valkyrie finds her defense with a strong suplex on Hogan before bringing Rosemary back in.

Rosemary sends Hogan over with an exploder suplex. Nevaeh comes in to take Rosemary's place. Nevaeh sends Hogan down with a suplex of her own. Steelz is in for her partner Hogan. She connects a neck breaker for only a 2 count. Nevaeh reverses Steelz into the corner with some stunning offense. Havok is back in for Nevaeh. Havok lands a thunderous roadhouse kick followed by a knee to Steelz's face. Rosemary takes over for Havok. Rosemary grabs Steelz in the air. All three teams spill their fight in and around the ring. Valkyrie sends Nevaeh out with a dropkick. She climbs to the top and flies on top of all the other teams. Rosemary surprises Steelz with a devastating spear followed by her As Above, So Below finisher. Rosemary gains the third win for her and Valkyrie!

Winners: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

Mathews and Rayne run through tonight's card as well as the newly added matches to Bound For Glory.

Backstage: John E Bravo is freaking out about how much his wedding is going to cost. Fallah Bahh informs the group that he didn't get any money. We all know that isn't true! Crazzy Steve just doesn't believe Bahh; Bahh challenges Crazzy Steve to a match later on tonight.

Backstage: Rosemary teleports over to talk to Havok. She wants Havok to help bring back Father James Mitchell so he can officiate her wedding. Havok has a deal: next week, if Rosemary beats her, she'll help her bring Mitchell back. Rosemary agrees with this challenge.

Fallah Bahh and Crazzy Steve take their fight to the ring next!

Fallah Bahh vs. Crazzy Steve