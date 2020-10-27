Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Tonight's episode follows the fallout from Bound For Glory. You can view our live coverage from Saturday here.

Bound For Glory was special for many reasons.



After the opening credits roll, we see Eric Young throwing the new Impact World Champion Rich Swann around backstage. They spill their brawl towards the Impact Zone. Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne are shocked to see this carnage.

Young sends Swann shoulder-first towards the steel stairs. He doesn't stop there; he drags Swann by his hair, but Swann reverses and sends Young into the ring post. Young gets up and stomps, then wraps Swann's shirt around his neck to choke him out. Swann and Young roll into the ring. Swann connects a superkick. Young jumps on top of Swann and throws down a series of punches. Scott D'Amore and security run down to break them apart. Young yells out to D'Amore that he wants a rematch. D'Amore says he will get his rematch but not right now.

.@TheEricYoung will get his rematch for the IMPACT World Championship RIGHT NOW! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/BHObGq8ND7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

Young interjects and says he is fine to compete right now. D'Amore asks him if he is sure; Swann says yes he is. So now their rematch is official!

Rich Swann (c) vs. Eric Young (Impact World Championship)

Young heads to the top right after the bell rings to connect a splash. He goes for a cover on the champion, but he only gets a 2 count. Swann rolls into Young with a senton. He only gets a nearfall too. Swann's body crashes onto the mat after receiving a devastating jackknife powerbomb from Young. Young gets a nearfall count at 2. Swann connects his 450 splash to retain his championship!

Winner: Rich Swann



Mathews and Rayne run through what's to come on tonight's fallout show!

Backstage:Nevaeh waits for Havok to come out from the dressing room. Havok informs her that Father James Mitchell is back for Rosemary and John E Bravo's wedding, which is still to come tonight. Nevaeh says she has a bad feeling about this.

Backstage:All the Knockouts are standing outside D'Amore's door to find out when they'll be competing for a chance at the Knockout Tag Team titles. Kaleb (With A "K") informs the girls that he saw on social media they'll officially start their tournament in three weeks. This sets up for a Knockouts tag team match between Alisha Edwards and Jordynne Grace taking on Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz later on tonight!

BREAKING: The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament starts in THREE WEEKS on IMPACT - 8 teams will vie to be the new champions! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tgu7qdOyaU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

We head back to the ring to see a hardcore Halloween match!

Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer sends Brian Myers over the top rope as the match begins. Dreamer sends Myers crashing down with a giant suplex on the ramp. Dreamer wraps a jersey around Myers' neck. Myers finds his way to counter by sending Dreamer face-first onto the steel stairs. Dreamer gets up and slams a walker on top of Myers. Dreamer ding, ding, ding's Myers' lower region with a ring bell. Myers takes a strong swing towards Dreamer's midsection with a caution sign.

Back from the break, we see Dreamer sitting in the corner with a kendo stick hanging above him. Myers glides Dreamer up towards the kendo stick. Dreamer's neck slams right into it. Next, Myers brings in some apples and uses them to his advantage by chucking them towards "The Hardcore Legend." Myers then introduces a chair into the match. He smacks Dreamer in the back with it before putting him a front facelock. Dreamer finds his way out with his well-known series of jabs. Dreamer goes for a cover. Myers kicks out at 2.

Dreamer brings in a small black bag. He pours out a thing of candy corn and thumbtacks, which he scatters across the mat. Myers meets Dreamer up on the top rope. Dreamer bites Myers before sending him into the pile of candy corn and thumbtacks. Dreamer goes for another cover. Myers gets his shoulders up at 2. Dreamer was too focused on setting up a table to see Myers come charging in with a clothesline. In a garbage can, Swoggle crawls out to grabs Myers' groin with a bbq tongs. Dreamer destroys Myers with a Death Valley Driver. Dreamer goes for the final cover in the match and picks up the win!

Winner: Tommy Dreamer

Backstage:Gia Miller interviews the new Call Your Shout Gauntlet winner, Rhyno, with his buddy Heath. Millers asks Rhyno if he has an idea of who he'd like to use his CYS on. He says he does; he and Heath would like to challenge The North for their Impact Tag Team Championships once Heath is fully recovered. Heath also informs Miller that next week, he'll sign an official contract with the company!