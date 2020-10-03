Happy Saturday, everyone! Impact Wrestling's Victory Road will be kicking off at 8pm EST and we've got your live coverage and result right here! Feel free to get the discussion started ahead of the show, and of course get your feedback in as the show progresses. Check out the match card below:

* Eric Young (c) vs. Eddie Edwards (IMPACT Title)

* Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Susie (Knockouts Title)

* Rohit Raju vs. TBA (Defeat Rohit Challenge For X-Title)

* Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum (Unsanctioned Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

Victory Road is live and we're getting the build-up package for the card tonight.

The Rascals vs. XXXL

Wentz and Ace will get the action started tonight. Wentz is using his speed and quickness to his advantage early on, but Ace ends up sending Wentz to the outside. Xavier and Larry D become the legal men and Larry is using his power to his advantage with repeated slams. Extremely choppy feed with the broadcast tonight. Ace gets the tag and comes in tossing Xavier around the ring.

Xavier tries to counter into a rip-cord shot but is caught and slammed to the canvas. XXXL cutting the ring in half and not letting Xavier get to his corner. Larry D back in as the legal man and continues working on a grounded Xavier. Clubbing blows from Larry. Xavier finally fighting back, but the comeback is quickly stopped as he gets caught in a powerbomb. Xavier crawling and makes the tag.

Wentz with the hot tag comes in clearing house. Massive kicks on Larry D and a standing moonsault. Pin attempt, but Ace comes in to break it up. Xavier back in as the legal man and stuck between Ace and Larry. Big bomb from Ace - cover and Wentz breaks it up. Xavier stringing together some offense and hits the Final Flash for the win.

Winners: The Rascals



