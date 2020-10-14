Io Shirai will defend the WWE NXT Women's Title at the upcoming Halloween Havoc edition of NXT on October 28.

As seen in the video above, NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a #1 contender's match for tonight's NXT show with Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae. The winner will go on to challenge Shirai at Halloween Havoc.

Regal said he picked LeRae and Blackheart because they were the last two Superstars standing in the Women's Battle Royal, which LeRae won to earn a title shot from Shirai at the "Takeover: 31" event. Shirai defeated LeRae that night. Regal also said he picked LeRae and Blackheart for tonight because they are the two competitors who have taken Shirai to the limit.

Blackheart was previously announced as the host of Halloween Havoc.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae with the winner challenging NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at Halloween Havoc on October 28

* Toni Storm returns to the ring

* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

* Ember Moon gives an exclusive interview

* Update on Halloween Havoc

* Damian Priest defends the NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis

* Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to name new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango