Ivelisse recently took part in a virtual Q & A with Pro Wrestling Junkies and spoke about her time with All Elite Wrestling. Ivelisse said it's been better than she could have imagined, and she believes it's a stress-free experience in comparison to her "past traumatic experiences" with other promotions.

"So far it's been so much better than I could have ever imagined," Ivelisse said. "I kind of have a traumatizing experience dealing with past promotions. Anxiety was definitely there, especially taking a chance with Lucha Underground and everything. Oh my God, from the very beginning [with AEW], I'm just in complete awe of how much better and stress-free it's been in comparison to my other experiences."

Ivelisse later said she was given permission from AEW management to confirm that she is officially signed to a contract. She went on to say that it's such a relief to have a deal in place after all she's been through, and she finally feels like there's hope for the future.

"Actually, since you asked - I haven't been able to officially confirm anywhere yet, but I can confirm right now-- and I asked if it was okay - that I am indeed signed to AEW," Ivelisse revealed. "Honestly, when that moment came, it was very emotional for me. Through the last couple of years have been really tough for me for so many reasons. Number one, the Lucha Underground thing and being kept through our contracts and all of that.

"Once that was finally terminated, it took awhile to regain that momentum that was kind of lost," Ivelisse added. "That, and a combination of other things, and personal issues - things like that, so it was kind of a really dark time. Nothing came about of my WWE tryout, so when this AEW opportunity came about, I was just really happy. When the moment came that I heard the words, I got overwhelmed with emotion, especially because that was during the same week that the fire happened at my house. I was kind of at the end of my rope and it was hard for me to contain it. I'm just incredibly happy. I feel something that I haven't felt in a really long time and that's hope for the future, and I feel valued and a sense of security."

Ivelisse recently had a match with NWA Women's Champion, Thuder Rosa, and there were rumors that the two had a backstage altercation prior to their match. The two ended up breaking out into shoot strikes during their match, and Ivelisse was asked about the incident during the Q & A session. She confirmed that there was an incident, but she feels like she was the veteran in the equation and she would not stand for being disrespected.

"I kind of expected this question to come up at some point," Ivelisse said. "I've made it a point to not respond to it since the whole thing came up. I won't comment much about it, but I will state obvious facts according to it. Whenever it comes to pro wrestling, I'm obviously the vet within the equation, so that pretty much should say a whole lot to anyone that knows anything about pro wrestling. They can put two and two together that me being the vet within the equation, and also with the fact that I don't take people trying to disrespect me - with those facts, it's kind of self-explanatory what happened, and anything that comes up along those lines."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Pro Wrestling Junkies with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.