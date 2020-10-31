YouTube star and wrestling enthusiast Izzy has taken her fandom to a whole new level. Enthralled by WWE's third brand NXT, she finds herself admiring those who have gone above and beyond to prove their worthiness for a future opportunity on the main roster. Among the many women who have stepped through the black and gold ropes, Izzy became a fan of Bayley's aspiring career. In this week's episode of The Bump, Izzy explains to the panel what inspired her to follow Bayley's career and what made her a fan of NXT.

"What got me into Bayley was how colorful and energetic she was," Izzy replied. "She was really different from all the other women, and I found myself like that with other little girls. So, that's what drew me to her.

"And NXT, it like, gave me that underground feeling that nobody really knew about. It was like the new shiny toy that everybody wants to check out. So, that's what I love about NXT."

Although her long-lived run with the SmackDown Women's Championship ended on Sunday at Hell In A Cell by her frenemy Sasha Banks, Izzy is hopeful that her "Role Model" will pull through and regain the title for a third time.

"I was really sad when she lost at Hell in a Cell because Sasha doesn't deserve that. This was the year of the 'Role Model,'" she stated with confidence. "This was Bayley's year; she was killing it. And Sasha, she's just a jealous snake. Like, who likes that?"

Izzy admits her and Banks are not on the friendliest of terms ever since "The Boss" stole her hair bow five years ago. In light of their confrontation, Banks has gone out of her way to apologize, but Izzy still holds a grudge.

"She did [apologize], actually, after the match," she noted. "She gave me a little fist bump and her giant bouquet of flowers. But, I still have a grudge against her. You know, who steals a little kid's bow? That's not cool. It's terribly mean."

With all the new and veteran talents in NXT, Izzy looks forward to seeing what the company will do with the Superstars she lists off as her favorites.

"Some of my favorites right now are Shotzi Blackheart. She is like a rock concert in the ring," she began with a big smile. "Also, Tommaso Ciampa, you know, no one will survive when they're in the ring with him. He kills it every time he brings it. Undisputed Era - I love them. Also, he's kind of like on NXT, but it's Pat McAfee. I'm so excited that he finally returned."

You can watch Izzy's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.