AEW star Jake Hager remains undefeated in the world of MMA.

Tonight's Bellator 250 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT event saw Hager defeat Brandon Calton via split decision. The match, which was a part of the prelims, went the full three rounds.

Hager's trunks featured sponsor logos and a large AEW logo. He also wore a t-shirt for The Inner Circle on the way to the cage. AEW congratulated Hager on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the Inner Circle's @RealJakeHager on remaining undefeated with a win over #BrandonCalton at @BellatorMMA 250," they wrote.

"Rock Hard" Hager now has a professional MMA record of 3 wins, 0 losses, and 1 no contest. Calton went into the fight undefeated with a record of 2-0.

The fight can be seen in the video below at around the 1:20:00 mark. This was the main event of the preliminary card. You can also see AEW's full tweet below, along with a few more photos:

