- The latest episode of WWE Story Time is now available on the WWE Network. Above is a preview clip with Big Show recalling brutal basketball practices he went through during his college career.

- This week's WWE Main Event episode is now available on Hulu. The matches for this week are Drew Gulak vs. Titus O'Neil and Akira Tozawa vs. Humberto Carrillo. WWE tweeted the following photos from this week's episode:

- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett may be appearing on tonight's SmackDown on FOX season two premiere Kickoff pre-show, which airs at 7:30pm ET with Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as hosts. Jarrett tweeted today and said he will be joining the WWE ThunderDome tonight.

He wrote, "I'll be joining the #WWEThunderDome and watching the season premiere of #SmackDow tonight on #Fox ! Don't miss it... @WWE @WWEPR @WWEonFOX"

As noted, the Kickoff panel will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, NFL star George Kittle, and former MLB star David Ortiz.

