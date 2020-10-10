- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video of The Undertaker's first-ever appearance on Memphis TV as a member of the Continental Wrestling Association [CWA].
As seen in the vide above, The Undertaker, who went by the name Master of Pain, wrestled Roddy Napper at CWA Memphis in 1989. Prior to the match, he also cut a promo while speaking to Dave Brown.
"31 years ago, The Undertaker, then known as the Master of Pain, made his first ever appearance on Memphis TV with @davebrown5555," tweeted Lawler.
In storyline, The Master of Pain was fresh out of the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta after serving five years for killing two men in a fight. The Master of Pain, who was managed by Dutch Mantel, defeated Lawler for the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship before dropping it back to Lawler a few weeks later.
- Liv Morgan has shared a picture with former Riott Squad member Sarah Logan, who is pregnant with Viking Raiders star Erik's child.
Liv and Ruby Riott paid a visit to Sarah, who can be seen with her newly-formed baby bump alongside her former stablemates. Liv and Ruby recently reunited as a team team on Monday Night Raw.
Sarah was a part of the large group of wrestlers, referees, producers, and other employees who were released by WWE in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Erik, her husband, is also presently off WWE television after undergoing surgery on his arm.
A&F pic.twitter.com/X0WxuEp85k— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 10, 2020