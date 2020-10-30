The first blue brand Superstars have qualified for Team SmackDown at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The opening match on tonight's post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Kevin Owens defeat Dolph Ziggler to earn the first spot on the men's Team SmackDown. Bianca Belair then won a Triple Threat qualifier over Natalya and Billie Kay, giving her the first spot on the women's Team SmackDown. The main event of tonight's show saw Jey Uso defeat Daniel Bryan to get the second spot on the men's Team SmackDown.

There are 3 spots left on the men's blue brand team, and 4 spots left on the women's blue brand team. The qualifying matches will continue next Friday night.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live on November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, 2 Superstars TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, 3 Superstars TBA)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, 4 Superstars TBA)