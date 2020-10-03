- This week's WWE SmackDown episode saw Jey Uso pick up a major upset win over AJ Styles in the first match of the night. Uso won clean by pinfall after hitting the Uso Splash.

As noted before at this link, SmackDown on FOX opened up with an in-ring segment to set up Jey vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Hell In a Cell. This was supposed to be Reigns' Tribal Chief Ceremony, but he interrupted Paul Heyman and called out his cousin instead. The storyline was that Reigns did not want to be called the Tribal Chief because Jey wouldn't acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief during their match at Clash of Champions last week. Above and below are clips from the opening segment & match.

- Triple H will be giving a live interview on his Facebook page on Sunday at 2pm ET before the WWE NXT "Takeover: 31" event. The interview will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell, and will also air on WWE's social media platforms, including YouTube. Triple H usually does post-Takeover interviews on Facebook.

On a related note, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will host a Twitter Q&A on Sunday at 12pm ET before Takeover. Fans can submit questions with the "#AskTheGarganos" hashtag. Gargano will challenge NXT North American Champion Damian Priest at Takeover, while LeRae will challenge NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

- Next Wednesday's edition of The Bump will feature a mock WWE Draft. Guests announced include Wade Barrett, actor and noted pro wrestling fan Ken Jeong, and actor/comedian and indie wrestler RJ City

On a related note, Friday marked 1 year since WWE launched The Bump on the WWE Network and all digital platforms. Hosts Kayla Braxton, Ryan Pappolla, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, and McKenzie Mitchell took to Twitter to mark the milestone. You can see their comments below: