The biggest non-wrestling news of today is how President Donald Trump, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, has tested positive for COVID-19, along with the First Lady.

Two viral reactions from the pro wrestling world came from Jim Cornette, who often speaks out against the President, and Val Venis.

Cornette said Trump coming down with this virus is karma.

"So I wake up and find out the world will be quieter, prettier, and less aggravating for a couple of weeks. Let's do all we can to make this permanent and give 2020 a much better end than it's beginning. And hide the bleach just in case. #KarmaIsWonderful," he wrote.

Venis tweeted his thoughts on wearing masks.

"f--k off with the 'Trump should have wore a mask.' MASKS DONT WORK!!!!! EVERYONE HAS BEEN WEARING MASKS AND YET PEOPLE STILL GET COVID. ITS A VIRUS. AINT NO MASK GONNA STOP ITS SPREAD!!!!," he wrote.

Venis made another tweet about anti-Trump comments he sees, along with Trump support, writing, "When I peek at my twitter feed, I'm amazed how at least 90% of that content is very anti-trump. The very anti-trump twitter feed does not match what my eyes and ears witness on the ground here in Mesa, San Tan, Gilbert AZ. Trump merch is EVERYWHERE ALL THE TIME. How about you?"

President Trump and his wife Melania are currently in quarantine and are experiencing mild symptoms, according to reports.

