During a recent episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about a tweet sent to Tony Khan during AEW Dynamite that criticized his commentary skills. Ross mentioned how upset he was by the tweet that said Ross was "killing" the show and ruining the broadcast.



"The guy has a right to his opinion first of all," Ross said. "I'm not pissed at him; he's meaningless to me. But the issue is, he had to tag in Tony. Tony Khan reads his tweets, especially on those taped show nights. He's all over the damn thing. [The person tweeting] knows Tony is going to read it in hopes of making me look bad.



"There's where I get an issue. To your ears, I did suck. If I did, I'll do better. You're going to single out Tony to make sure Tony hears that a fan had a negative reaction to my work? I thought that was pure chicken s--t. It's just amazing to me the society we live in."



Ross continued to talk about the tweet and what would happen if he felt he was embarrassing himself or didn't call commentary the way he would like to. He also said he hasn't lost his passion for wrestling, and that this is his entire life after the loss of his wife in 2017.



"The day that I embarrass myself, that I can't keep up or articulate what we're seeing, when I can't process the stories talents are telling, [I'll quit]," Ross said. "To talk about somebody's effort, or that they don't have any passion, how the hell can you say that? Are you just that God d--n stupid that you believe that somebody that's been in the business since the 70s has completely lost his passion? Does he f--king not realize this is my God d--n life?



"For somebody to tell me on Twitter that I've lost my passion is total horse sh--. It kind of hurts your feelings. It just pisses you off. If you want to express yourself as a fan, have at it. But when you're getting personal, don't go there. I think these people would say things on Twitter that they never ever would say to your face."



Ross also mentioned on the podcast his continued thoughts on the street fight that happened a few weeks ago between Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz. He said both groups gained a higher value from the match with AEW.



"The thing about that match was, those two teams, they did things that a lot of wrestlers would be reluctant to even attempt," Ross said. "These guys just showed amazing physical toughness. They went to a level that a lot of guys don't want to go. I thought they just raised their worth in that one match. I thought they became more valuable to AEW based on what we saw in that street fight."

