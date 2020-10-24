As noted, Joey Janela was pulled from last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite due to him being exposed to someone who had COVID-19 at an indie event.

Janela took to Twitter tonight to say that he doesn't have the coronavirus and he never did.

He tweeted, "I don't have Covid never did, I'm sure it tried to live rent free in me a few times and dipped out because my insides resemble a permanent crack den at the Red Roof Inn."

Janela's opponent at GCW The Last Resort, AJ Gray, announced last week that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Below you can see his tweet: