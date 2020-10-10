Tonight Joey Janela's Spring Break 4 took place at the Marion Country Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Illinois. The event was part of GCW "The Collective" Weekend. Below are the results:
* Orange Cassidy defeated Ricky Shane Page (Open Challenge)
* Ironbeast (Shane Mercer & KTB) defeated The Rascalz (Wentz & Xavier)
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty
* Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson, Santana, & Ortiz) defeated Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, and Jordan Oliver
* Tony Deppen defeated Alex Shelley
* Ricky Morton defeated Joey Janela
* Nate Webb won the Clusterf--k Battle Royal
* Alex Colon defeated Alex Tremont
