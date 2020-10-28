Johnny Gargano is your new WWE NXT North American Champion.
Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc special opened up with Gargano defeating Damian Priest to capture the title. The match was held under Devil's Playground rules under the "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" gimmick. Host Shotzi Blackheart spun the wheel and picked the stipulation.
The finish saw a mystery man wearing a Scream mask and a black robe appear for the assist. The mystery man gave Gargano a steel pipe to use on Priest, then brought him a tombstone, which was a part of the set. Gargano smashed the tombstone over Priest and knocked him down below to the concrete, then pinned him for the title change.
This is Gargano's second reign with the NXT North American Title, making him the first-ever Superstar to hold the belt twice. Priest won the vacant title back on August 22 at the "Takeover: XXX" event by winning a Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match over Gargano, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and The Velveteen Dream.
Below are several shots from tonight's opener at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:
