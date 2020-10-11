AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his opponent at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 2020, Chris Dickinson, spoke with Sports Illustrated before tonight's match.

Last year, Moxley was scheduled to face Barnett, but was forced off the show due to a serious case of MRSA in his elbow. Dickinson was his replacement, and now he gets a crack at Moxley at tonight's event.

"I had to prove myself to Barnett," Dickinson said. "Now I'm fortunate to train with him. To have his backing, and the backing of GameChanger Wrestling, that means the world to me. Moxley is the biggest star right now in wrestling, so this shows a lot of trust in me. Now he's coming to my house, and I'm going to deliver."

Dickinson continued that he wants to show fans how much he's improved after indie wrestling closed up for a period of time due to the pandemic.

"This is the AEW Champion, an IWGP US Champion, in the main event of Bloodsport," Dickinson stated. "It's the biggest match of the year for independent wrestling. I'm going to show how much I improved during the pandemic. I binged so much wrestling. Normally I'd have been wrestling three or four times a week, but instead I used that time to think and process my work. I'm in the best condition of my career for this match, and I am going to take every hit he can throw at me. I am more ready than I've ever been."

For Moxley, third time is a charm as his second attempt to wrestle on Bloodsport was delayed due to the pandemic (it was originally set to happen in April during WrestleMania weekend).

"Dickinson will be chomping at the bit for me, but this is what I love to do," Moxley said. "It's all about fighting and physicality. That's exactly what I want to do, and on that canvas with Dickinson is exactly where I want to be. I'm excited to finally get on the Bloodsport mat. I've been working my ass off with my catch wrestling, and I'm planning on having this match really shake things up and blow people away."

Below is the full card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Josh Alexander

* Erik Hammer vs. Grizzly Kal Jack

* Homicide vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

* Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski

* Calvin Tankman vs. Alexander James

* Killer Kelly vs. Allysin Kay (Women's Tournament Match)

* Lindsay Snow vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch (Women's Tournament Match)