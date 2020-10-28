Before his AEW World Championship Match against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear on November 7, Jon Moxley is set to come face-to-face with his challenger on next week's Dynamite. Also announced is the return of Chris Jericho on commentary.

Below is what next Wednesday's full lineup looks like:

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Miro (with Kip Sabian) vs. Trent (with Chuck Taylor)

* Shawn Spears (Tully Blanchard) vs. Scorpio Sky

* AEW TNT Champion Cody and Gunn Club vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are face-to-face before their title match

