Before his AEW World Championship Match against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear on November 7, Jon Moxley is set to come face-to-face with his challenger on next week's Dynamite. Also announced is the return of Chris Jericho on commentary.
Below is what next Wednesday's full lineup looks like:
* Chris Jericho on commentary
* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow
* Miro (with Kip Sabian) vs. Trent (with Chuck Taylor)
* Shawn Spears (Tully Blanchard) vs. Scorpio Sky
* AEW TNT Champion Cody and Gunn Club vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are face-to-face before their title match
You can check out this week's Dynamite results here.
October 29, 2020