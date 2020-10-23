Jordan Devlin's WWE NXT UK return has been officially announced.

Devlin will return on next Thursday's show. There's no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

Devlin is still listed as a NXT Cruiserweight Champion on the WWE website, along with NXT's Santos Escobar. He recently cut a promo to declare that he was coming back for the title.Devlin won the title back on January 25 at WWE Worlds Collide, by winning a Fatal 4 Way over former champion Angel Garza, Travis Banks and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, but he was stripped of the title a few months later due to being unable to defend as he was stuck in the UK because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Escobar then won an eight-man tournament and captured the vacant NXT Cruiserweight Title on the June 3 NXT show. WWE ended up changing the billing from the new Interim Cruiserweight Champion to the new Cruiserweight Champion

Stay tuned for more on Devlin's return. You can see his related tweet below: