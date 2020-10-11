Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 3! This event is part of GCW's The Collective - taking place live at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can watch the event on FITE TV starting at 8 PM EST.

- Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski

- Erik Hammer vs. Grizzly Kal Jak

- Calvin Tankman vs. Alexander James

- Homicide vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

- Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Josh Alexander

4 Women, 1 Night Tournament:

Opening Round Match: Allysin Kay vs. Killer Kelly

Opening Round Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Lindsay Snow

Main Event: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson

Welcome to Bloodsport 3! Before the show begins, the announcer introduces each of the competitors for tonight's bout.