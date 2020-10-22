As noted, Pat McAfee returned to NXT during this week's episode and helped Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeat Tyler Breeze and Fandango to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

McAfee, disguised in a mask, appeared during the match and pushed Fandango off the top rope. Burch struck Breeze with a low blow while the referee was distracted, following which Lorcan and Burch hit a double-team elevated DDT on Breeze to capture the titles. After the match, the masked man revealed himself to be McAfee and then proceeded to mock The Undisputed Era with their pose to close the show.

After the show, former NXT Champion Keith Lee said he thought RETRIBUTION member Slapjack [Shane Thorne] was the masked man.

"I thought I spotted a Slapjack on @WWENXT for a moment there! It was just Pat though. Ahh well," tweeted Lee, now a member of the Monday Night Raw roster.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that McAfee was the one who not only paid Ridge Holland to attack Adam Cole at Takeover: 31, but the man who attacked Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish earlier in the night, which led to Lorcan and Burch replacing Undisputed Era in the title match.