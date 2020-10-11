Thanks to a challenge from Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards is now official for Impact Bound for Glory on October 24.
"I love when a plan comes together," Callihan wrote on Twitter. "Since @TheEddieEdwards lost his rematch to @TheEricYoung, which I knew he would. It looks like he's free at #BoundForGlory. HERE'S MY CHALLENGE. Eddie Vs. @ShamrockKen at BFG. BOOK IT!"
Also announced earlier this week, EC3 takes on Moose in an "undisclosed location" at the PPV.
Below is the updated card:
Impact World Championship
Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann
Impact Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae
Impact World Tag Team Championship
The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin vs. The North
Impact X-Division Championship
Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack
Moose vs. EC3
Ken Shamrock with Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
