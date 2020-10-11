Thanks to a challenge from Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards is now official for Impact Bound for Glory on October 24.

"I love when a plan comes together," Callihan wrote on Twitter. "Since @TheEddieEdwards lost his rematch to @TheEricYoung, which I knew he would. It looks like he's free at #BoundForGlory. HERE'S MY CHALLENGE. Eddie Vs. @ShamrockKen at BFG. BOOK IT!"

Also announced earlier this week, EC3 takes on Moose in an "undisclosed location" at the PPV.

Below is the updated card:

Impact World Championship

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

Impact World Tag Team Championship

The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Madman Fulton and Ace Austin vs. The North

Impact X-Division Championship

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack

Moose vs. EC3

Ken Shamrock with Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards