WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has a new role in the "Chick Fight" comedy movie.

"Chick Fight" stars Malin Akerman, who also serves a producer, along with Nash, Bella Thorne, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Connolly, Dulcé Sloan, Dominique Jackson, and Fortune Feimster, among others.

Quiver Distribution announced today that "Chick Fight" will hit theaters, digital platforms and on-demand on Friday, November 13. The film is rated R.

You can see the trailer for the movie above. Below is the synopsis:

"When Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine."

Nash stars as a character named "Ed" in the movie. You can see two still photos and one behind-the-scenes photo of the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion below.

A press release for "Chick Fight" noted, "Akerman has said in starting this project she was a fan of fight movies and buddy comedies that combine heart with healthy amounts of raunchiness but found most to be dominated by male-centric stories and protagonists. Chick Fight gave her the opportunity to create the kind of film she wanted to see for eager female audiences with a powerhouse female cast. Following recent successful female-led comedies, Chick Fight has compiled a group of hilarious women for a story that aims to empower and entertain, proving that women can fight like men."