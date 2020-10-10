As is widely documented, Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon have a strong working relationship. In a recent chat with Bleacher Report Wrestling, Owens delved a little more into his relationship with the WWE Chairman and why he can confide in McMahon when it comes real life matters and not just wrestling-related issues.

"As far as the personal stuff goes, whether it's the handling of the virus or anything else like that, his door's always open," said Owens. "I'd say we've discussed life matters more than anything wrestling-related over the past few months.

"I don't know if he has that kind of relationship with everybody, but I'm pretty comfortable telling him anything I need to tell him and he's always very receptive. He won't always agree, but that's the nature of humans and conversations, so I'd say we have a good relationship," added Owens, a former WWE Universal Champion.

Owens also explained why he seeks validation from McMahon and, often times, doesn't talk to the WWE boss until he delivers what is expected of him.

"There have been times where I almost didn't want to go back in his office to talk to him until I felt like I delivered what he wanted. Then, I could look him in the eye and say, 'All right, what's next?'"

Owens, who faced "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the main event of this week's Friday Night SmackDown, is a part of the second pool of superstars eligible for the WWE Draft on next week's Monday Night Raw.