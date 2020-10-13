Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, were both drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft, which concluded on this week's edition of Raw.

While Owens was drafted in the second round, Zayn was the blue brand's first selection in the fourth round.

After Raw went off the air, Owens posted a gif of him and Zayn hugging while on SmackDown a few years ago. A little later, Owens shared a screengrab of his text conversation with Zayn, in which he asks his former team partner to like his previous tweet. As seen in the screenshot, Owens has Zayn's name saved as Rami but edited it to Sami for the fans' convenience. Zayn's real name is Rami Sebei.

In 2017, Owens and Zayn were a tag team on SmackDown and feuded for several months with Shane McMahon.

