WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been announced for Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy!" cruise.

Angle made the announcement on Twitter today.

"Come join me onboard of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy Oct 21-25, 2021.... Miami to Grand Bahama Island. It's gonna be a blast! Go to https://ChrisJerichoCruise.com to book your trip! #itstrue @jericho_cruise," he wrote.

Jericho's third cruise will sail from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21, 2021 through Monday, October 25, 2021.

The cruise has been sold out since June, but there is a waiting list that fans can put their name on. The trip was previously scheduled for February 1 through February 5, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in dates.

Jericho is listed as the Master of Ceremonies for the cruise, while Candice Michelle is the Guest Cruise Director, and comedian Brad Williams is the official host. AEW will also have a presence again. Special guests listed on the cruise website include several WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling legends - Angle, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jim Duggan, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Dean Malenko. Bands advertised include Fozzy, Stryper, Crobot, Rubix Kube, Kick Axe, and The Vaudettes. Kate Quigley is the only comedian advertised, but the cruise website notes that more names will be announced for each category.

