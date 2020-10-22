WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter to comment about his first WWE World Title win.

At No Mercy 2000, Angle defeated The Rock in a no-DQ match for the WWF Championship. The event had been at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York.

Angle wrote about how the match was the most important match of his career and how the Rock helped him early in his career.

He tweeted, "This was the most important match of my career. I won my 1st wwe world title against one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, not to mention most popular celebrity I know. @TheRock helped me so much very early in my career. I will always hold him in high regard."

As noted at this link, Kurt Angle revealed on the "Broken Skulls Sessions w/ Stone Cold Steve Austin," that he wasn't told about the championship match until three days before the RAW before the No Mercy pay-per-view.

Below you can see his tweet: